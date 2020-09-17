Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Has His Heart In Gushing Post

Blake Shelton will follow Gwen Stefani’s heart wherever she goes!

Blake, 44, professed his love for his leading lady on Instagram, posting a photo where he’s posed alongside Gwen. “ My home’s wherever your heart is @gwenstefani,” Blake captioned the snap. The photo shows Blake playing a guitar and Gwen pointing at her boo!

Blake is known for his romantic gestures! At the 2020 ACM Awards Blake and Gwen took the stage at the Bluebird Café in Nashville to perform a live rendition of their duet “Happy Anywhere.” Later on Instagram, Gwen gave her man a shoutout for winning Single of the Year at the big award show.

“I’m so happy for you -you really do deserve this -it’s so inspiring to watch you walk through life so humble and generous – enjoy this moment!!,” she wrote. Gwen also celebrated the 2020 ACM Awards by photoshopping Blake’s face on a throwback photo of her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and sharing it on her ‘gram.

And it’s safe to say, the lovebirds can really be happy anywhere! The pair’s performance in Nashville follows a very sweet summer together. The duo quarantined together at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma with Gwen’s three children. They reportedly relocated back to Los Angeles earlier this month in order to settled into their dream home ahead of the kiddos’ schoolyear.

In a sweet post in June, Gwen shared photos of their happy family with the caption, “ happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx”

Blake and Gwen have been an official couple since 2015 and the sparks continue to fly! Last year, Blake told Access Hollywood at the “Ugly Dolls” premiere that his cowboy style was even rubbing off on his love’s kiddos.

