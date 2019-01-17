5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is officially off the market!

Michael proposed to his longtime love Crystal Leigh, and took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news. Michael shared photos of a shocked Crystal holding her hands over her mouth as she shows off her gorgeous new sparkler.

“I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us,” Clifford wrote. “In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️.”

Michael clearly didn’t miss a step when it came to his romantic proposal. In a series of snaps, he can be seen popping the question oceanside as the sun set with a cotton candy glow. He also had a blanket spread out with photos of them and a bottle of red wine and a cheese plate so they could relax after the big moment.

The special moment all went down in Bali, which is where the couple first met and shared their first kiss! Michael also got a little help from GUESS via their #DestinationGUESS Bali series and from The Ungasan Clifftop Resort, which is where the dreamy proposal went down. The couple was in town to celebrate their 3-year anniversary when Michael decided to get down on one knee.

Fans were definitely into the romantic gesture and made comments like “this melts my heart.”

Congrats to the happy couple.

READ MORE: See Tim Tebow’s Romantic Proposal