Tim Tebow took a knee — and this time it was to propose to his love, Demi Leigh Nel Peters!

The former NFL pro put together a fairytale proposal and announced the happy news on Instagram with a look at the special moment when he asked the former Miss Universe to be his Mrs.

“Demi, thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Tim captioned the photos.

Tim staged a stunning setup, complete with an arch, flowers and candles in order to pop the question to Demi. A shocked Demi has her hands over her face as she says yes to her main squeeze!

The 31-year-old athlete gave Demi a 7.5-carat diamond ring and she showed off the stunning sparkler in a couple closeup shots! Demi also announced the happy news on her own social media, writing, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow 💍❤️.”

Tim confirmed he was dating Demi in summer 2018! Congrats to the happy couple!