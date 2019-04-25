5 Things We Love About The New ‘Men In Black’ Trailer

The “Men and Black: International” trailer is here and Tessa Thompson is KILLING IT.

The Men (and women) in Black have always protected the Earth from dangerous lifeforms in the universe, but their newest adventure will pit them against their greatest threat yet: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Breakout actress Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth star in the fourth installment of the series as Agent M (Tessa) and Agent H (Chris), are an unlikely team working together to battle their mischievous foe.

Here’s 5 reasons why we are LIVING for this trailer:

The strong female lead? Um, yes!

Of course we are going to miss Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, but a female lead stepping up to defeat evil is just a breath of fresh air, right?

Ahhh, Chris Hemsworth.

The face, the accent, the smile…need we say more?

The high-tech gadgets.

What are the Men in Black without their high-tech weaponry? We definitely wish we had a memory eraser ourselves, TBH.

The adorable alien sidekick!

When Kumail Nanjiani provides the voice of a tiny alien lifeform, we know we are going to get a lot of laughs in!

Black on Black on Black.

They aren’t called the Men in Black because they love pink! The black suits, ties, and shades are timeless and we are always here for it.

“Men in Black: International” hits theaters June 14, 2019.

Watch the full trailer below:

