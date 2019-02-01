Hey there, Upper East Siders! A “Gossip Girl” reboot might be coming sooner than we thought…

On Thursday, CW President Mark Pedowitz told reporters that there’s “a discussion happening” about the potential reboot.

However, he made it clear that the new show couldn’t happen without the original executive producers, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

“You don’t want to do anything without them,” he urged.

In the meantime, we have been thinking about some plot lines that we definitely need to see in a possible grown-up “Gossip Girl.” We narrowed our top 5 down to…

Chuck and Blair’s Son Henry

In the final episode, we fast forward five years and Chuck and Blair have a son! Will he turn out to be a schemer like mom and dad? Or maybe embark on his own business endeavors on the playground?

Mayor Nate Archibald?

We were also told that Nate Archibald is running for Mayor of New York City during the finale. So, did he win? Is NYC in the hands of our sweet but clueless N?

B and S

We will definitely need an update on these best frenemies! Has all the dust settled? Or will more secrets be revealed…?

The Lily and Rufus Love Story

One of our favorite couples has got to be the unlikely pairing of Lily van der Woodsen and Rufus Humphrey. We know they had a past, but what exactly was it? Another ’80s flashback would definitely be appreciated.

The New Gossip Girl

As most of us know, “Lonely Boy” (AKA Dan Humphrey) was revealed to be the true “Gossip Girl” all along (shocker). But, another outsider seems to have picked up the baton. What will the new Gossip Girl have in store?

You know you love the anticipation! XOXO.

