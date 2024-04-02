$50 And Under Swim Cover-Ups So Cute You Won’t Want To Take Them Off

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

So you found the perfect swimsuit for your spring and summer break plans. Now all you need is the perfect swimsuit cover-up. Bikinis and one-pieces are great for the beach and the pool, but a cover-up will give you that extra boost of confidence going to and from your plans, grabbing a drink from the hotel bar area, taking photos with friends, and so much more.

Because your spring and summer travel plans deserve the most of your budget, all of our cover-up picks are $50 or less. These lightweight cover-up options from Kenny Flowers, Miken Clothing, California Waves and PQ Swim scream summer vibes, and suit a range of body types and style preferences.

Choose from easy-to-wear sarong-style cover-ups, rompers and dresses below. All of these options will keep you covered while still helping you show off your summer tan.

Scroll down to shop under $50 swimsuit cover-ups so cute, you won’t want to take them off!

