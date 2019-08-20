50 Cent Calls Out Wendy Williams In Wild Interview After She Crashed His Party

50 Cent is not holding back!

The “Power” star revealed to Access Hollywood exactly how he feels about Wendy Williams attending his recent Tycoon party despite not being on the guest list.

“I don’t know what she was even doing there,” the rapper said. “I’m not going to Wendy Williams’ parties. Why is she at my party, huh? Why is she there? She knew I was at that party, why is she going to that party?”

50 went on to reference the daytime queen posing with his pal Snoop Dogg at the bash in multiple Instagram photos, and suggested she could have timed her visit better.

“Snoop is only in New York because of me. Why is she going to see Snoop?” the “In Da Club” hitmaker continued, before turning to the camera to address Wendy directly. “Go see him another time when I’m not there.”

The 44-year-old went on to deliver a strongly-worded message that seemed to make it clear the pair’s feud has no end in sight.

“Don’t come where I’m at. I don’t like you. I don’t like you,” 50 said, alluding to the reason behind his long-standing beef with Wendy.

“Said things about me, and now I don’t like you ’cause you did it for years,” he concluded.

50 previously called out the talk show host in a now-viral Instagram video he shared of her at the star-studded event, telling her to “wait outside” in his straightforward caption. When asked about his pattern of being the “king of clapbacks,” the hip-hop multi-threat smiled and explained that it’s simply become second nature to him.

“I’m programmed already,” he told Access. “It’s from social networking. People respond real fast, you gotta respond fast on your feet and just say something back.”

