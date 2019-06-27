‘Girls’ Star Allison Williams Splits From Husband Ricky Van Veen

“Girls” star Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have split after almost four years of marriage, according to a report in Page Six.

The couple released a statement to Page Six, revealing that they have decided to separate.

“With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”

The pair have not been seen out in public together since the Oscars in March 2018. The duo wed in September 2015 in a stunning ceremony at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo. The ceremony was officiated by Tom Hanks and attended by Allison’s star-studded crew, including Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Jemima Kirke, Barry Diller, Seth Meyers and Zosia Mamet.

Allison is the daughter of veteran news anchor Brian Williams. Ricky is currently the Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook. He also co-founded the popular comedy brand/website CollegeHumor and the video platform Vimeo.