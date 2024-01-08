Lisa Bonet Files To Officially Divorce Jason Momoa After 3-Year Separation

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have taken the next step to end their marriage.

The actress, 56, filed this week to officially divorce the “Aquaman” star, 44, two years after they announced their decision to part ways.

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Jan. 8, Lisa cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Though the pair went public with their breakup in January 2022, the Lisa’s filing lists a separation date more than a year earlier – Oct. 7, 2020.

In addition, the TV icon asked for joint custody of her and Jason’s kids, daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa Wolf, 15. She requested the court to waive spousal support for both parties.

Lisa is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

The “A Different World” alum and the “Game of Thrones” actor tied the knot in 2017 after more than a decade together. They announced their split in a joint Instagram statement, noting in part that the “changes of these transformational times” had impacted their relationship but they remained committed to raising their family.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they said, adding, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail,” the post read.