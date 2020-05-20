WWE Star Shad Gaspard Dead At 39 After Going Missing In The Ocean

Shad Gaspard has sadly passed away at age 39.

The former WWE star’s body was recovered at Venice Beach around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, just days after he disappeared while swimming with his 10-year-old son, the LAPD confirmed to NBC News. Shad’s wife Siliana Gaspard declared her husband “missing” on Monday and said that he was “last seen wearing swim shorts” at the beach the day before.

At the time, the LAFD confirmed that a man and his son went missing in the ocean. They revealed that the child “was located, evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital.” The U.S. Coast Guard also shared that in the process of saving his son, lifeguards “lost visual contact” of the father.

During the search for Shad, the Gaspard family released a statement hoping for his safe return home. It read, “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.”

The family continued, “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return,” the statement continued. “As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”