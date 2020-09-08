Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Financially Independent From Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially independent from the crown!

Just months after the two made their bombshell decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan are on their own financially.

In addition to the recent news that the couple has paid back the British taxpayer money used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, the two are also no longer relying on Harry’s father Prince Charles for financial assistance, according to PEOPLE.

Sources told the mag that Prince Charles had allegedly been helping the pair as they established themselves in the United States, but that has now ended. The insider claimed that they are “no longer receiving any financial support” after signing a multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the two paid back the money to the Sovereign Grant, which is a taxpayer-supported fund to support Queen Elizabeth and her family.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex,” a statement from the couple’s spokesman said. “This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the Duke and his family.”

Harry and Meghan first moved into the property back in 2019. The renovations undertaken to turn Frogmore Cottage into a family home came at roughly $3 million for British taxpayers. It is understood that the two will continue to pay a commercial rent for the Frogmore Cottage property as it is still their home in the U.K.

In July, the famous parents moved with their son Archie to a new home in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dazzle At Final Appearance As Senior Royals

