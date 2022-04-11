Britney Spears Expecting First Child With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Oh baby, baby! Britney Spears is going to be a mama of three!

The 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she’s expecting her first kiddo with fiancé Sam Asghari.

In her exciting announcement, Britney, who is already a proud mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous relationship with Kevin Federline, told fans that the gained weight after a vacation to Hawaii – but it turns out it was baby weight!

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …” Britney wrote.

The “Piece of Me” singer then noted that fans won’t be seeing her much in public anymore because she wants to avoid the “paps getting their money shot of me.”

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret,” Britney continued.

The songstress concluded her announcement by sharing that she’s planning on focusing more on her health while “spreading lots of joy and love” this time around.

Britney and Sam got engaged back in September 2021 shortly after her 13-year conservatorship ended. This will be Sam’s first child.

Britney has been vocal about her desire to have more kids after claiming that she wasn’t allowed to have another during conservatorship, saying in a court hearing back in June, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things,” she said at the time.