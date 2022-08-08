John Travolta Mourns ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John’s Death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon.

After news broke that Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73 on Monday morning, celebs took to social media to send their love, including Olivia’s “Grease” co-star John Travolta.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever,” John wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the late star.

He concluded his heartfelt tribute by signing off, writing, “Your Danny, your John,” which is a nod to his beloved character Danny Zuko, who fell in love with Olivia’s character Sandy Olsson in the 1978 classic flick.

Many more celebs also paid tribute to the late actress on social media:

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Very sad news. Great admiration for how she bravely faced breast cancer. Condolences to her loving family and friends. 🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/O5xuNjbAx4 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 8, 2022

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the heartbreaking news on her official social media accounts, sharing, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

John, who married the Australian singer back in 2008, went on to note that she has been a “symbol of triumphs and hope” for over three decades sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation,” he added.

The four-time Grammy winner was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and overcame cancer again in 2013. She was then diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2017, nearly 30 years after her first diagnosis.

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.