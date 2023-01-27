Tyre Nichols Video Released: Celebrities & Public Figures React

Body-camera footage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols was released on Friday.

The footage shows a Jan. 7 confrontation during a traffic stop between 29-year-old Nichols and five Memphis, Tenn. police officers who have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

During the traffic stop, Nichols was severely beaten by the officers and he passed away three days later. At least two of the officers are expected to plead not guilty, per MSNBC.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 26: People attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols at the Tobey Skate Park on January 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries three days after being severely beaten by five Memphis police officers on January 7. The officers have since been fired with criminal charges against the officers announced today. The video of the police encounter is expected to be released on Friday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Many, including President Biden, have spoken out about the situation. The President said on Friday that his “heart goes out to” Tyre Nichols’ family, as well as calling for “peaceful protest.”

“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day. My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest,” the president’s statement reads.

Others took to social media to share their thoughts on the tragic situation:

