Tyre Nichols Video Released: Celebrities & Public Figures React

Body-camera footage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols was released on Friday.

The footage shows a Jan. 7 confrontation during a traffic stop between 29-year-old Nichols and five Memphis, Tenn. police officers who have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

During the traffic stop, Nichols was severely beaten by the officers and he passed away three days later. At least two of the officers are expected to plead not guilty, per MSNBC.

Many, including President Biden, have spoken out about the situation. The President said on Friday that his “heart goes out to” Tyre Nichols’ family, as well as calling for “peaceful protest.”

“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day. My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest,” the president’s statement reads.

Others took to social media to share their thoughts on the tragic situation:

The video of Tyre Nichols’ killing brings pain, horror, and terror. I grieve for him and his family. Those responsible must face justice. We can’t stop there. I’ll never stop working to create the coalition necessary to pass policing reform and to help end this. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 28, 2023

Tyre Nichols should be alive today. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 28, 2023

What happened to #TyreNichols is an epidemic. We don’t just need justice for one case, but the moral courage to change the system. https://t.co/pQ7VSa5nhU — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 28, 2023

Ppl are asking why I don’t want to watch #TyreNichols be senselessly & savagely beaten to death. Really? I get it but I’m destroyed just hearing about it. Imagine how his parents are feeling! What I do want? Justice. Some comfort for his family. The guilty to be tried&convicted! — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) January 28, 2023