And a baby makes four!

“90 Day Fiance” stars Kalani and Asuelu have a bun in the oven and Access can exclusively reveal that they are expecting a boy!

Access also has an exlusive look at their gender reveal party, which happened during the holidays.

Both Kalani and Asuelu rock festive elf and Santa hats, repspectively, as they pose in front of a tree with their other little boy Oliver.

The happy family recently spent their first Christmas together, and Asuelu took to social media to share how thankful he is for his wife and son.

“My first priority,” he wrote next to a snap of him holding Oliver. “Looking after my family… our first christmas together.”

The gender reveal comes after a dramatic episode of the hit TLC show where Kalani reveals to her sister Kolini that she is expecting a second child ahead of her wedding to Asuelu, which Kolini reacts to with tears…and they weren’t happy ones.

The tears come after a season of drama for Kalani and her sister. Throughout the season, Kolini expressed concerns that Asuelu wasn’t the best match for her sister, and even called herself more of a “dad” to baby Oliver than Asuelu before he moved to America.

But, by the time of the first part of the show’s reunion, which aired last week, Kolini appeared to be more supportive of her sister and Asuelu’s relationship.

“At this point, I mean, it’s my sister’s husband so I don’t think that’s for me to say. But I’m always going to look after her so there’s always going to be this protection after her no matter what,” Kolini told the “90 Day” reunion host Shaun Robinson.

Asuelu also went onto explain during the reunion why he wasn’t helping out as much monetarily before his move to the States.

“When I look at America on the map like, it’s a big country, rich people, like. I (thought) she don’t even need my help for providing , you know what I mean?” he explained.

But now it seems like things are going much more steady for the family!

For even more with Kalani and Asuelu, make sure to tune in for part two of the “90 Day Fiance” tell-all, which premieres on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 8/7c on TLC.

— Stephanie Swaim