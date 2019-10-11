‘A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish’ Sneak Peek Teases Holiday Romance For Nick And Kat

Who doesn’t love a holiday fairytale?

In this exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming movie “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” Nick Wintergarden (Gregg Sulkin) confesses to his friends that he has a secret crush on his Santa Land co-worker Kat Decker (Laura Marano) just minutes before she’s supposed to come over to meet them!

Nick’s pals are skeptical about the potential romance, especially since Skylar (Maddie Phillips) is already obsessed with him and can have “anyone she wants.” He tells them, “That’s not the point. She’s funny. She’s smart … and she’s got one of the best voices I’ve ever heard.”

The film is a contemporary tale about Kat’s struggle to achieve her dreams as an aspiring singer-songwriter despite her cruel stepmother and stepsisters.

“A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish” is the fifth installment in the “A Cinderella Story” series. Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray starred in the original movie followed by Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale and Sofia Carson in the sequels.

“A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish” is available on digital beginning October 15 and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 29.

— Gabi Duncan