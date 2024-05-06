Chris Pine Reveals His ‘Poolman’ Wardrobe Is ‘A Lot’ Of His ‘Own Clothes’

Chris Pine and Danny Devito’s new film, “Poolman” is bringing the laughs.

The comedy stars Chris as Darren Barrenman and Danny as Jack. Chris’ character is a “native Los Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live,” according to the film’s description.

And according to Chris, who also produces, directs and wrote the script for the film, some of his onscreen fashion is from his own closet!

“It’s very difficult to know where Darren Barrenman and me, where one stops and the other ends or whatever. A lot of my wardrobe is my own clothes. I wear an outfit in it that’s basically my version of Cary Grant in ‘To Catch a Thief,’ which is one of my favorite films. I wear two of my own hats in it, so I’m very much into the ‘Poolman’ aesthetic,” Chris said.

He also talked about a potential “Princess Diaries” reboot. He previously starred opposite Anne Hathaway in “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” back in 2004.

“I love Anne! I think she’s great. I’ll wait for the call,” he said.

“Poolman” is in theaters on May 10.