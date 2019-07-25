A$AP Rocky Charged With Criminal Assault In Alleged Street Fight

After spending weeks in a Swedish jail, A$AP Rocky has been charged with criminal assault stemming from his involvement in an alleged street fight in Stockholm last month, according to the Swedish public prosecutor.

On July 3, the 30-year-old U.S. rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained along with several members of his crew after the altercation with two men was considered “probable grounds for serious assault.”

Sweden does not have a bail system, which incited more than half a million people to sign a petition calling for A$AP’s temporary release upon bail bond.

President Donald Trump urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free Mayers and said he would personally vouch for his bail.

The President said he is “very much aware” of the rapper’s situation and that he’s “got his team working to get him free,” according to a TMZ report that was quote-tweeted by Kim Kardashian West.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

Lofven has stated that his will not influence the rapper’s legal case, according to Reuters.

A$AP will remain in jail pending trial, and if convicted he could spend up to two years in prison.

In a press briefing, A$AP Rocky’s lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, told reporters that the trial will start Tuesday.

In response to a reporter’s question about whether A$AP Rocky heard about President Trump’s support, Jovicic said “There’s been a lot of support from a lot of different people, and Rakim is thankful.” He also said later in the press conference that he does not think the incident was racially motivated.

The three members of the rapper’s crew are also being will also be held in a Swedish jail prison pending trial.

Access has reached out to Swedish officials for comment.