YouTuber Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty In Child Abuse Case

Ruby Franke has pleaded guilty in her child abuse case.

On Monday, the disgraced YouTuber was in court, where she pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse, all second-degree felonies, as part of a plea agreement.

When asked about her final count she responded, “With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty,” NBC News confirms.

A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 20. Franke’s attorney did not respond to NBC News’ requests for comment.

The Utah mother of six, who previously had a YouTube channel called “8 Passengers” was previously arrested along with her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt in August after authorities found an emaciated and malnourished juvenile with open wounds and duct tape on their extremities.

The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital,” The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department previously said in a press release.

Officials allegedly found evidence that led them to a nearby home where another minor in similar condition was located and that child was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Following a search of the house, four juveniles were taken into care by the Department of Child and Family Services.

Since news of her arrest, Franke’s YouTube channel was shut down. A YouTube spokesperson previously told People that both of her channels had been “terminated” “in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines.”