A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial In January On Charges Of Allegedly Firing Gun At A$AP Relli

A$AP Rocky will stand trial in January.

A Los Angeles judge ordered on Monday in a preliminary hearing that the rapper will have to take the stand in the new year for allegedly firing a gun back in 2021 at his former friend A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron.

The rap superstar, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was previously charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the case. A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty in the case in 2022 and his lawyer is convinced he will be “vindicated” of the charges.

“We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along. Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina, said outside the court on Monday, according to multiple reports.

A$AP Rocky’s team has previously declined to comment on the case when contacted by NBC News.

The hip-hop star was arrested in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a 2021 shooting that occurred in the Hollywood, Calif. area.

“An argument between two acquaintances occurred… in the Hollywood area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled on foot,” the LAPD previously said in a statement about the incident.

The “F**kin’ Problems” rapper’s trial is set to start on Jan. 8, according to multiple reports.