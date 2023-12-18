Rihanna Opens Up About New Collaboration With Puma: ‘We Had To Do It’

Rihanna always serves it up at every event!

The 35-year-old spoke with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles and opened up about the collaboration.

“The creeper is a fan favorite, right. It was one of our best sellers in my first partnership with Puma, so coming back the second time we had to adhere to the fans’ requests. They’ve been requesting it ever since I was with Puma the first time, so now we had to do it,” she said.

Rihanna Stuns In Fierce Purple Look At Fenty x Puma Sneaker Launch Party View Gallery

Access Hollywood also awarded her with the Style Moment of the Year for her epic pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

“I did what I had to do. My jumper couldn’t zip up! No one knew I was pregnant, I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy so the under was stretchy and this was baggy but, you know the zip! It just stopped right there so it had to be what it had to be,” she said.

The “Umbrella” singer, who shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, described the situation as an “out of body experience,” adding, “I feel like I’ve heard that before (but) I felt it for the first time at Super Bowl.”

That’s not all she has to celebrate – her Halftime Show was nominated for five Emmys, which she gushed about to Scott.

“It’s a testament to my team. They are incredible, that’s why I work with them! They’re the best of the best and they all deserve to be acknowledged for that production,” she said.

She also talked about seeing her rapper beau become a father.

“I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad),” she said. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”