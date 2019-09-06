A$AP Rocky’s Swedish Lawyer Shot In The Head & Chest

The lawyer for A$AP Rocky’s assault case in Sweden has been reportedly shot.

Henrik Olssen Lilja was shot in the head and the chest in the stairwell while leaving his Stockholm apartment just before 9AM, according to multiple reports.

“One person has been arrested as a suspect for the attempted murder attempt,” a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It is unclear why he was shot and a preliminary investigation is underway. The Swedish prosecutor’s office is not releasing further details at this time.

Neighbors reportedly tried to stop the bleeding with napkins.

Henrik gained worldwide attention when he represented A$AP Rocky in a highly-publicized case where he was found guilty of assault for his involvement in a Stockholm street fight.

Following the guilty verdict the rapper took to Instagram to react.

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict. i want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time” he wrote

“Imma keep moving forward. thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice,” he concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim