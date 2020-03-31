Aaron Carter Claims Girlfriend Lied About Pregnancy Before Domestic Violence Arrest (Reports)

Aaron Carter’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, was reportedly arrested on Sunday night for domestic violence against the singer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department was reportedly called to the couple’s home around 11PM following a verbal argument between the couple, TMZ reported. Melanie was allegedly being held on a $50,000 bail, the report continued, but may have since been released.

Aaron has not been silent on the matter. The 32-year-old said his girlfriend had claimed she was pregnant with his child just before the altercation, but that he now thinks she is “lying” in an interview with TMZ.

“I wish that you would seek some help and maybe learn how to treat men who were willing to give you the world,” Aaron told the outlet when asked if he had a message for Melanie.

The “Sooner Or Later” singer also posted a photo to Instagram where he seemed to confirm that he and Melanie had called it quits, saying he was living the “bachelor’s life.”

A bachelor's life is no life for a single man. #Single

“A bachelor’s life is no life for a single man. #Single,” he captioned the photo.

Aaron further claimed on Twitter that not only had Melanie allegedly scratched him, but had also broken her dog’s leg.

But Melanie also reportedly took to her own Instagram to refute Aaron’s side of the story in a series of since-deleted posts and stories.

“Tell a lie your ex said,” she wrote on her Instagram story in this screengrab captured by a fan.

Just weeks ago, Aaron got Melanie’s name tattooed on his face as a proclamation of their love.

