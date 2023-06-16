Lance Bass, AJ McLean & More Boy Banders Unite For Children’s Mental Health In Honor Of Father’s Day

Boy band members are uniting as singers and dads for an important cause just in time for Father’s Day.

Lance Bass of *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, as well as LFO’s Brad Fischetti and O-Town members Jacob Underwood, Erik-Michael Estrada, and Dan Miller, came together recently to show their support for On Our Sleeves, the national movement encouraging conversations about children’s mental health.

In this heartwarming clip exclusive to Access Hollywood, the group shared their thoughts on the importance of providing safe and happy environments for our children.

“Everything starts at home. It starts with our kids, how they’re raised, how they’re treated, how they’re respected, how they’re appreciated,” dad of two AJ stated.

Lance, who shares 1-year-old twins Violet and Alexander with husband Michael Turchin, explained why he wants to do his part as a father to normalize the topic of children’s mental health.

“It’s all about having conversation about all of this, and bringing it out into the open, and not being taboo about it,” he said.

Adding, “When my kids get older, I want them to know that I’m always going to be there for them, respect them, see them and hear them. It’s crucial that we, as parents, have the fundamental knowledge and tools to use when heavy conversations arise and On Our Sleeves provides free, easy-to-use, expert created guides and resources we need to start those conversations.”

One in five kids today faces a serious mental health concern, according to On Our Sleeves. The organization aims to inspire families to pay closer attention to children’s mental health, hopefully enabling parents to understand and care for their children more deeply.

The singers also joined forces earlier this year for a concert to raise mental health awareness in honor of the late Aaron Carter, Access has learned. All proceeds benefitted On Our Sleeves and the group offered kind words for fellow parents looking for expert resources to help give their kids the help and encouragement they need.

“We want to show people out there that we support you, we see you, we love you, and it’s OK. It’s OK,” Lance said.