Aaron Paul Announces Birth Of Son Ryden, Reveals Bryan Cranston Is The Godfather

Aaron Paul’s family just got bigger!

The 42-year-old actor announced that he and his wife, Lauren, recently welcome their second baby, a son named Ryden, while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“His name is Ryden and I love him,” Paul told Jimmy, also admitting that he is “exhausted.”

The proud dad also revealed the first photos of his son on the show. In the precious black-and-white photo, the newborn is bundled up in a blanket and staring at the camera.

And it seems like little Ryden is fitting right into the family!

Aaron gushed that his 4-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle, is already “madly in love” with her little brother.

“[She] can’t squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him…(He’s) her doll,” he said.

His daughter isn’t the only person who loves Ryden already—so does his godfather Bryan Cranston.

While on the show, Aaron also revealed that his “Breaking Bad” co-star already met the little guy and said asking him to be the godfather was an easy decision.

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather,” he revealed to Jimmy. “I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer.”

On Wednesday, Aaron shared more snaps of his bundle of joy on Instagram, also revealing his full name—Ryden Caspian Paul.

“My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you,” he captioned his post. “I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

Congrats to Aaron and his family!

-Emely Navarro