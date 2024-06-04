Trisha Paytas Welcomes 2nd Daughter With Husband Moses Hacmon – Find Out Her Name

The Paytas-Hacmon family is growing!

Trisha Paytas announced on Tuesday that she had welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Elvis, with husband Moses Hacmon.

The YouTube star shared a series of images on their Instagram, announcing the news.

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival fo our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24,” their caption reads.

The “Just Trish” podcast host’s husband also shared about the news, gushing about their new bundle of joy, who joins their daughter Malibu Barbie.

“There are two moments I was excited about, the first: to see Trisha and Elvis healthy and happy. The second: to bring Elvis home and see her with her big sister Malibu. Being a family of 4 feels so complete and wonderful. I’m so proud of my wife, you were so strong and calm, you gave us two beautiful and healthy babies! I love you so much,” Moses’ caption reads.