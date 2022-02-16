Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Break Up 1 Year After Confirming Engagement (Reports)

It’s reportedly over for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley.

The NFL superstar, 38, and the Emmy-nominated actress, 30, have split one year after confirming their engagement, a source close to Aaron told People on Wednesday.

Access Hollywood has reached out to both parties’ respective reps for comment.

According to People’s insider, the breakup was “amicable” but the relationship “just wasn’t working” due to differing personalities and careers that culminated in “obstacles that they couldn’t surmount.”

Despite parting ways, the source added that Aaron and Shailene “will remain friendly” with “no bad blood and no drama” as they move forward individually.

“It just didn’t work out for them,” the source added.

Aaron surprised fans with an engagement announcement in his NFL MVP acceptance speech last February, when he thanked his “fiancée” without mentioning her name.

Weeks later, Shailene confirmed that she was indeed Aaron’s bride-to-be, joking with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that she didn’t expect herself to end up marrying a man who “throws balls for a living.”

That July, the “Big Little Lies” star told Access Hollywood that she was looking forward to going to her first “football match” and noted that she and Aaron had grown close while quarantining earlier in the pandemic.

“That was a true gift for us during COVID,” Shailene said of her and Aaron being able to stay under the radar early in their relationship due to lockdown protocols.

— Erin Biglow