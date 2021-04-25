Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova Wow As A Couple At The 2021 Oscars

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova just made their relationship red carpet official!

The “The Trial of the Chicago 7” screenwriter, 59, and his supermodel girlfriend, 56, wowed at the award ceremony on Sunday, marking their first official appearance as a

couple.

Aaron looked handsome in a classic black suit and bow-tie, but Paulina was the real red carpet showstopper. She looked absolutely striking in a gold, cowl-neck gown.

The duo reportedly began dating a couple months ago following the death of her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek. PageSix first reported the news.

While the couple have not officially confirmed their relationship, tonight’s outing seems to cement their status.

Paulina also recently opened up on her Instagram a month ago about sex and love and got into serious detail about whether or not you need to be in love to have sex.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2021: The Best Red Carpet Fashion On Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Oscars 2021: The Best Red Carpet Fashion On Hollywood’s Biggest Night View Gallery

“Having been raised in Sweden in my sexually formative years, I can honestly say I’ve never had sex FOR a man. Meaning, to PLEASE a man. Sure, if you are in a long term relationship, sometimes you will do your partner a favor. But that’s love. Can you have sex without love? We all know this is not a problem for men. But most women insist on a connection before they are turned on. This may be basic biology: when having sex, it’s always the woman who gets stuck with the check,” Paulina reflected.

“So, it would make sense she makes sure she can trust her partner. But since the advent of the pill, women have choices. Not as many as men, to be sure, but way more than in the past. So is this still relevant response to sex a social construct, or a biological inevitability? Women feel as much pleasure from sex as men, in fact, I’d argue, more! We can have multiple orgasms, and have sex far longer. It’s true that when one is in love, the sexual act takes on the “making love” aspect. It enriches and brings sex to another level. But what’s wrong with basic sex,” she questioned.

This is a new relationship for Aaron too – he was previously linked to actress Kristin Davis and was previously married to Julia Bingham, with whom he shares a daughter.