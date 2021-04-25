Riz Ahmed and Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 Oscars

Riz Ahmed is newly-married and he saved a really special occasion for the world to meet his new wife– he took her to the 2021 Oscars!

Riz and wife, author Fatima Farheen Mirza, made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Riz is nominated for Best Actor at tonight’s Oscars, following his boundary-breaking role in “Sound of Metal.”

Riz looked extremely handsome in a classic suit while his love dazzled in an aquamarine gown and a set of floral red stilettos.

The duo, who largely have kept their relationship out of the public spotlight, got married in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for how this stunning couple got together? Well, Riz had a pretty cute story to share when he appeared on the “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” revealing that they met in a café in New York City after jockeying for a plug to plug in their laptops. Riz had gone there to prepare for his role in “Sound of Metal,” and Fatima, a novelist who wrote “A Place For Us,” was also at the café doing some writing. Needless to say, sparks flew!

The actor told Jimmy he and his bride got married at a socially distant ceremony that was “super intimate.”

“I think the nicest thing about it was you didn’t have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties,” he said.