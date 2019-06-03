Abby Lee Miller Gets Super Candid About Overcoming Prison To Battling Cancer

After a tumultuous couple of years away, Abby Lee Miller is back!

The “Dance Moms” star got super candid with Access Live about her experience spending eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud and her battle with cancer.

“I read 150 books and I laid in the sun. I walked around the track, and I was in great shape,” she said. “Then the prison doctor took me off all of my medication cold turkey.”

The 53-year-old claimed she was “abused” while she was behind bars and alleged that the first day she was in prison, a female prison guard even started “trying to pull my eyelashes off.”

“I think they thought they were the strips, but they weren’t. They were extensions,” she recalled.

The dancing coach also told Access that she reported the alleged incidents, but nothing happened until a new warden came in and helped.

“There were other situations that I haven’t talked about publicly, things that went on, and I did finally speaking to our new warden and he was phenomenal,” she shared to Access. “He was excellent. He was well spoken. He was nice to me. He understood the situation.”

“He had read my case. And he knew what was going on and I think I did finally get out in March because he was there.”

After leaving prison in March 2018, Miller faced another setback: she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, which was discovered only after she underwent emergency back surgery.

“Life has been much better outside. But I went away for eight months and then I feel like I went away again when you go to Cedars (Sinai Medical Center). It’s pretty much comparable,” she confessed to Access.

In the year since her diagnosis, Abby Lee underwent ten rounds of chemotherapy and months of rehabilitation in hopes of walking again. The reality star is now cancer free and super optimistic about her future.