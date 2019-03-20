Access & Access Live Both Score Daytime Emmy Nominations

Access and Access Live will each be recognized at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

On Wednesday, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that Access had been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. “DailyMailTV,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Extra” and “Inside Edition” were also nominated in the category.

Additionally, Access Live was picked as one of five nominees for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, alongside “The Dr. Oz Show,” “Rachael Ray,” “Red Table Talk” and “TODAY Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda.”

The double nominations mark the sixth year in a row that Access has nabbed Emmy nods.

Congrats to the entire Access team!

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on May 5.

