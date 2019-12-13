Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez And Kit Hoover To Co-Host Miss America 2020

Lights, camera, access!

Access Hollywood hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover will co-host the Miss America 2020 competition when the broadcast returns to NBC for a two-hour live special on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

The judging panel will include “Superstore” star Lauren Ash, “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown and singer-actress Kelly Rowland. The trio will evaluate the 51 candidates based on messages of female strength, independence and empowerment in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

The competition has evolved in the past year to no longer judge on outward appearance. The swimsuit competition has been eliminated and additional time has be included to focus on the candidates’ voices. One will be chosen for the job of Miss America 2020 to continue the work of Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin.

The Miss America 2020 broadcast will also stream live on the NBC app and NBC.com.

— Gabi Duncan