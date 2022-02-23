ACM Awards 2022 Announce Performers: Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett & More

It’s going to be a big night at the 2022 57th Academy of Country Music Awards!

The ACMs announced that a slew of country’s hottest stars will be taking the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to perform at the show, which airs on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST.

Among the performers are, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

And it’s definitely going to be a star-packed night!

Kane Brown, nominated for three awards this year, will make the performance debut of his new release “Leave You Alone.” Brown is an eight-time ACM Award nominee, and took home the 2021 Video of the Year Award.

Brittney Spencer will make her ACM Awards performance debut, joining Brothers Osborne for a special performance.

Duo of the Year nominees Brothers Osborne will take the stage again for a performance from their album Skeletons.

18-time nominee Chris Young, who leads this year’s field with seven nominations, will perform his country-lover’s anthem “Raised on Country,” and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Young for a performance of their upbeat tune “At the End of a Bar.”

And that’s note all! Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Jason Aldean will also take the stage, with performance details for each to come.

Stay tuned for more ACM Awards news!

