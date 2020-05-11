Actor and Comedian Jerry Stiller Dead at 92

Legendary actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away from natural causes at 92 years of age, his son, actor Ben Stiller confirmed in a Tweet.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” he shared on May 11th.

He was most-known for his role in “Seinfeld” as Frank Costanza and more recently played Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, “The King of Queens.”

Stiller and his late wife Anne Meara would perform comedy together in Greenwich Village during the 1960s’ and were spotted by Ed Sullivan who invited them to his weekly variety show. The couple appeared more than 30 times on the famed, “Ed Sullivan Show” before stopping their performances together in 1970 so they could focus on their individual careers and maintain their marriage.

“I love Anne, but if I had depended on her in my professional life I would have lost her as a wife,” Mr. Stiller told People in 1977.

In 2007 Stiller and Meara received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame together and three years later they hosted a digital talk show from their Manhattan home. Anne passed away in 2015.

The couple had two children Ben and Amy who both became actors just like their parents. Jerry and Ben appeared in “Shoeshine” together and nabbed an Academy Award nomination in 1988 in the short subject category.

Stiller received an Emmy nomination in 1997 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his role in “Seinfeld.” Even though he played a supporting role in the sitcom, he’s credited for creating some of the Emmy-winning show’s most iconic moments.

Most recently, the late actor played Vince Lombardi in a Nike commercial and reprised his role as his real-life son’s manager in the sequel for “Zoolander” in 2016.

Celebrity tributes have begun to pour in with Hank Azaria and Ricky Gervais sharing condolences to son Ben.

