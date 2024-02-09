Leah Remini Reacts To Fans Thinking Beyoncé’s Wax Figure Looks Like Her: ‘Screaming’

Leah Remini is loving her unexpected attention from the Beyhive!

The “King of Queens” star, 53, reacted to fans thinking that Beyoncé’s new wax figure resembles her more than the singer herself, sharing that the comments have left her both flattered and amused.

“I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!” she wrote on X, teasing that she’s happy to even be mentioned alongside the music superstar.

“This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!” Leah joked.

The new Queen Bey exhibit opened at Madame Tussaud’s in Blackpool, England, earlier this week and drew immediate criticism over what some considered a startling lack of resemblance to the “Renaissance” singer.

Though the figure boasts a honey-colored mane and stage-ready shimmering bodysuit made to resemble Beyoncé’s trademark aesthetic, many took to social media to share that they thought they were looking at a model of Leah instead.

And those who didn’t notice the similarities at first admitted that they were quickly convinced.

“I can never unsee this now,” one user confessed.

This isn’t the first time Madame Tussauds has caused a stir with its Queen Bey replica. Back in 2017, the museum’s New York branch responded after removing another wax figure of the superstar that left many outraged.

“We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé,” Madame Tussauds said in a statement at the time, adding that its team had “adjusted the styling and lighting” of the figure before adding it back to its display floor.