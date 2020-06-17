Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Rape

Danny Masterson, best known for roles on “That ‘70s Show” and “The Ranch,” has been charged with raping three women, according to documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

All three victims allege that Masterson assaulted them in his Hollywood Hills home, with the incidents taking place separately between 2001-2003.

Masterson’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, maintained his client’s innocence in a statement to NBC News, telling the outlet, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Four women previously accused Masterson of rape in 2017. As a result, he was written off Netflix’s “The Ranch.” It is not yet clear if today’s charges are related to these previous accusations.

If convicted, Masterson could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

