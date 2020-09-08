Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes looks like she’s so in love!

The 41-year-old actress is seemingly confirming her romance with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. after the duo were spotted kissing at Peasant Restaurant in New York City, according to The DailyMail.

Photos obtained by the publication show Katie getting cozy on the chef’s lap while the duo locked lips. The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress wore a white t-shirt, a pair of jeans with her hair in a messy bun.

The couple were first spotted together a few days ago while grabbing dinner at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. works for his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. at the celebrity hotspot Emilio’s Ballato in Manhattan. He is also reportedly close friends with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Besides being a chef, he has also appeared as an actor in “Royal Pains” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”

The actress’ latest romance comes nearly a year after she reportedly ended her relationship with Jamie Foxx. Even though the couple never confirmed their relationship, they were suspected to be dating from 2013 to 2019.

Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 until they divorced in 2012 and they share 14-year-old daughter Suri together. The mother-daughter duo are frequently spotted walking around Manhattan together where they both live.

Katie openly spoke about her marriage to Tom Cruise in March, telling InStyle, “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it.’

“We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out and that’s what I love about the city,” she said about moving to New York following her divorce.

