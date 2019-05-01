Actor Ricky Schroder Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence For Second Time In 30 Days

“NYPD Blue” alum Ricky Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in one month.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff tells Access that its Malibu/Lost Hills station received a call of domestic violence at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the residence shortly after, where they made contact with the suspect and victim.

Per their account, there was “evidence of a physical altercation,” and “the female victim declined medical treatment.”

According to police, Schroder was subsequently arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and taken into custody, with his bail set at $50,000. They additionally confirm that the former child actor was a suspect in another incident – which took place at the same residence and involved the same victim – on April 2. Schroder was released on bond on that occasion.

Access has reached out to Schroder’s rep for comment.