Taylor Swift’s Team Speaks Out On Alleged Altercation Involving Her Father & A Photographer

Taylor Swift’s team is speaking out.

The Grammy winner’s team issued a statement regarding her father, Scott, being allegedly involved in an altercation with a photographer in Sydney, Australia.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” her spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

Australia’s Sky News reported on Tuesday morning local time that 71-year-old Scott was accused of allegedly assaulting a photographer.

Police told People magazine that they are investigating an “alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharfs” at 2:30am on Tuesday. The police did not identify the individuals in the alleged incident by name.

Taylor is in Australia for her Eras Tour.