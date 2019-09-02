Actors, Comedians And Co-Stars Send Well Wishes To Kevin Hart After ‘Major Back Injuries’ In Car Crash

Kevin Hart suffered “major back injuries” when he was involved in a car accident early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The comedian was a passenger in one his classic cars when the driver lost control of the vehicle, it rolled over and down an embankment, ending up in a ditch, say police.  The Blast reports that he has undergone successful back surgery and is doing well. They add that he is awake and talking to family and doctors, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Arsenio Hall, Bryan Cranston and more shared their positive thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery.

