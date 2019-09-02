Actors, Comedians And Co-Stars Send Well Wishes To Kevin Hart After ‘Major Back Injuries’ In Car Crash

Kevin Hart suffered “major back injuries” when he was involved in a car accident early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The comedian was a passenger in one his classic cars when the driver lost control of the vehicle, it rolled over and down an embankment, ending up in a ditch, say police. The Blast reports that he has undergone successful back surgery and is doing well. They add that he is awake and talking to family and doctors, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Arsenio Hall, Bryan Cranston and more shared their positive thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Wishing @KevinHart4real a speedy recovery. ❤️ — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) September 1, 2019

View this post on Instagram Praying for you big guy. A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on Sep 1, 2019 at 5:19pm PDT

Damn we gotta 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for Kevin Hart. One of the best people period. Get welll soon buddy. ❤️❤️❤️ — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) September 1, 2019

We need @KevinHart4real to be okay. 🙏🏼 💪🏽❤️ — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 1, 2019