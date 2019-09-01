Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injury When Car Crashes Into Ditch, Reports Say

Kevin Hart was seriously injured when he was involved in a car accident early Sunday morning, according to reports.

The 40-year-old and the driver were trapped in his vehicle when one of his classic cars veered off Mulholland Highway and ended up in a ditch reportedly 10 feet off the ground. The third person in the car did not need medical treatment, according to police.

TMZ reports that Kevin suffered “major back injuries.” His car can be seen mangled with the roof completely torn off in photos obtained by the news outlet.

The report adds that Kevin lives nearby and police say that he went home prior to receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Kevin bought the Plymouth Barracuda in July as a 40th birthday present to himself. Earlier on Saturday, he shared a video on Instagram story of himself driving the classic car.

