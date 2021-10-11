Adam Devine Marries Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Bridges

Adam Devine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges are married!

The “Pitch Perfect” star tied the knot with his actress girlfriend on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Adam’s “Workaholics” costar Erik Griffin confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo from the festivities with the groom and their former costars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson.

“Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!” the actor captioned his post.



Comedian Adam Ray also shared some photos from the reception, writing, “All the love. All the laughs. CONGRATS Chloe & Adam.”

The couple met on a plane while traveling to film “The Final Girls” in 2014 and announced their engagement in October 2019.

The newlyweds had to originally delay their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both of them also tested positive for the virus.

