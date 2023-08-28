Joe Manganiello Flaunts Giant New Tattoo Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello is marking his new chapter with permanent ink.

The “True Blood” alum, 46, showed off a massive new tattoo this week following his split from estranged wife Sofia Vergara. Joe debuted the body art on artist Ruben Malayan’s Instagram page, holding up his left forearm to display the word “Angel” written in Armenian.

Ruben, who specializes in Armenian calligraphy, called the work his “largest in scale so far,” adding in his caption that he’s “sure” Joe will “wear it with pride.”

Indeed, the design likely holds special meaning for the “Magic Mike” actor. Joe has previously shared about his Armenian heritage, revealing on PBS’ “Finding Your Roots” that his great-grandmother survived the Armenian genocide in the early 20th century.

While Joe holds his family’s past close to his heart, it seems he’s also ready to look ahead.

The tattoo comes weeks after he and Sofia, 51, confirmed to Page Six in a joint statement that they had made the “difficult decision to divorce.”

The former couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla., in 2015 after Sofia’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson helped set them up the previous year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read.

A source told the outlet that the former couple had “been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Both stars have yet to directly address their status on social media as of Monday and Access Hollywood previously reached out to Sofia and Joe’s respective reps for comment. Joe reportedly filed for divorce on July 19, citing irreconcilable differences.

He and Sofia were reportedly last spotted together in June when the “America’s Got Talent” judge visited him on the New Jersey set of “Nonnas,” his new project with Vince Vaughn.

Leading up to their split announcement, Sofia gave fans multiple glimpses at her glamourous vacation to the Amalfi coast in Italy, wowing followers – and famous friends! – with not only the stunning landscape but also her timeless glow in a blue leopard-print swimsuit.

“Modern Family” castmate Julie Bowen chimed in on one sultry vacation snap from Sofia and sent supportive well wishes for her longtime pal.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!” the actress commented at the time, alongside a string of red heart emojis.