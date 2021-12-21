Adam Devine Shares New Wedding Photos From His & Chloe Bridges’ Big Day: ‘Def Cried A Lot’

Adam Devine is loving life as a married man!

The comedian shared new photos from his dreamy destination wedding with his love Chloe Bridges, which took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October.

“WE’RE MARRIED! What a blast! We did it in Mexico and miraculously everyone dodged COVID! I love Chloe so dang much and I’m so happy to call her my Wife. Def cried a lot during the ceremony,” the caption reads in part.

He posted a series of stunning photos, including one where the couple stares at each other lovingly at the altar, a fun photo from the reception where guests dance under a firework-filled sky, and a pic of them kissing after cutting their wedding cake.

In the caption, the “Pitch Perfect” alum also revealed he couldn’t taste their wedding cake because he had lost his sense of taste from a previous case of Covid-19.

“I couldn’t taste the cake. Had COVID a few weeks before and couldn’t taste anything but that didn’t stop me from eating 6 slices,” he wrote.

In another photo, his former “Workaholics” co-stars Blake Anderson and Anders Holm, who served as some of Adam’s groomsmen, pose as well.

Vogue previously shared details from Adam and Chloe’s big day, including how they really wanted to have their own personal vows.

“This part was really important to me—whenever I’m at a wedding and the couple doesn’t say their own personal vows, I’m always left wanting more,” Chloe told the publication.

Adam also revealed he go emotional telling the magazine, “I cried the whole damn time. I didn’t expect that, but seeing Chloe in her gown was all it took.”

