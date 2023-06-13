Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Marries Matt Moeller With Sister Hailie Jade As A Bridesmaid

Eminem has welcomed a new son-in-law to the family!

The rap icon’s daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, married longtime love Matt Moeller last week in the family’s hometown of Detroit.

Alaina confirmed the happy news with a series of Instagram photos that showed off stunning moments from the festivities, including her sister, Hailie Jade, smiling by her side as a bridesmaid.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours🌹” Alaina wrote in her caption.

The bride wore a mermaid-cut gown with beading detail throughout the bodice and ruffled tulle layers at the bottom for the big day. She and her new husband also showed off their wedding bands while smiling together for a cute newlywed snap.

Alaina is the biological daughter of Eminem’s late sister-in-law. He formally adopted her in the 2000s and has referenced her in his lyrics, including lines from the 2004 track “Mockingbird.”

“Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he?” Em recites in the song. “Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.”

Alaina announced her engagement back in 2021 and will soon get a chance to return Hailie’s favor – the “Just a Little Shady” podcast host is getting ready to say “I do” to fiancé Evan McClintock.

— Erin Biglow