Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Not Appearing On ‘Call Her Daddy’ (Exclusive)

Are Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo speaking out on those cheating allegations? Not so fast!

The duo aren’t going to be appearing on Wednesday’s upcoming episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Her Daddy,” the duo’s rep confirms to Access Hollywood.

Alex had fans of the couple abuzz earlier on Monday when she dropped a mysterious teaser of the upcoming episode on social media.

“I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan. And I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” Alex says in the clip before asking, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?”

No one else appeared in the clip, which caused many fans to wonder if the interview was with Adam or Behati.

The model caused fans to further speculated when she commented, “LOL” on the post.

Only time will tell who the guest on the podcast will actually be!

The update comes after news broke in late January that Adam and Behati welcomed their third child together.

The Maroon 5 front man and former Victoria’s Secret model are already parents to two daughters, six-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace.