Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Step Out At Oscars After Party After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are had a parent’s night out!

The pair walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party hand-in-hand on Sunday, months after welcoming their third child together.

In one snap the Maroon 5 front man grabs onto the former Victoria’s Secret model’s waist and in another photo, Adam gives Behati a kiss on the cheek while she smiles.

The pair even coordinated looks for the occasion. Behati rocked a curve-hugging long black sequined dress while Adam rocked a black suit.

And the couple also coordinated their hair! The singer debuted his new platinum blonde buzz cut on the carpet, perfectly complementing Behati’s signature blonde hair.

The fun night out comes weeks after the two welcomed their third child together in January. The pair are already parents to two daughters, six-year-old Dusty Rose and five-year-old Gio Grace.

The 34-year-old model announced she was pregnant in September when she shared a window selfie of her baby bump in a colorful t-shirt and drawstring pants.

However, their pregnancy news was clouded with cheating allegations.

Weeks after Behati announced she was expecting, social media model Sumner Stroh went viral on TikTok claiming she had had an affair with Adam and alleged he had asked her to name his and Behati’s baby “Sumner.”

After her claims surfaced, Adam shared a statement on social media where he admitted he made “poor judgments” but also shut down the cheating allegations.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner,” Adam wrote in part. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The rockstar continued by stating that his family is his main priority.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

-Emely Navarro