How To Make The Same Cocktails That Will Be Served To The Stars At The 2024 Governors Ball

You can sip like the stars at your own viewing party this awards season!

Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal the Tequila Don Julio signature cocktails that will be served at this year’s Governors Ball, the Academy’s official post Oscar celebration.

Globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly and Mexican Bartender of the Year Israel Barón collaborated on an ensemble of signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails that are truly fit for the star-studded evening, which will take place following the 96th Oscars ceremony on March 10, 2024.

Round of Applause

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

1.5 oz Herb-Infused Bianco Vermouth

10 drops Chocolate Bitters

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

1942 Encore

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942

Paired with molé-flavored chocolate truffle bite with gold flakes

Preparation: Pour Tequila Don Julio 1942 into a stemmed Sherry glass. On the side, serve the molé-flavored chocolate truffle bite.

It’s Showtime

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Pineapple Coriander Tincture

.5 oz Agave Honey

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation: Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.

Written in the Stars

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

.75 oz Mexican Guava Syrup

2 oz Organic Watermelon Juice

1.5 oz Chilled Rosé Champagne

.5 g Citric Acid

Preparation: Combine Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Mexican guava syrup, organic watermelon juice and citric acid in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a champagne flute. Top with chilled rosé champagne.