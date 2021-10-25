Adam Levine Has Startled Reaction When Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Performance

Adam Levine did not appear to be too happy with the antics of a stage-crashing fan!

The Maroon 5 frontman was singing “Sunday Morning” at the annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday when an eager concertgoer climbed onstage and grabbed onto his arm.

In video captured by TikTok user @luispenaloza9525, Adam looked startled and a tad annoyed, and he visibly shook it off after security pulled her away.

“This lady jumped onstage during Maroon 5’s performance… Adam Levine was not having it,” the TikToker captioned the clip.

Fans in the comments had differing reactions to the viral moment. While some people suggested that Adam should “be humble” and remember that fans made him “what he is,” others clapped back, arguing he was entitled to his personal space.

“This comment section does not pass the vibe check. DON’T TOUCH PEOPLE WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT. Period,” one user wrote.

“He doesn’t even have to be humbled… a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic he acted the right way. Y’all [just] want to make him bad,” another chimed in.