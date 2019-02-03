Adam Levine Ripped His Shirt Off On The Super Bowl Halftime Stage – And Twitter Has Thoughts

The Super Bowl stage got a little hot for Adam Levine!

The Maroon 5 frontman flashed an increasing amount of skin during his high-profile halftime performance on Sunday night.

During a medley of his band’s hits, the tattooed crooner peeled off multiple layers of clothing. He first shed a black jacket to reveal a ’70s style track zip-up. Minutes later, he disrobed down to a tank top, putting his double sleeve tattoos on display.

Finally, as the opening chords of “Moves Like Jagger” began, Adam went totally topless, taking off his tank to flaunt a torso full of body art.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“The Voice” coach’s gradual undressing drew a slew of mixed reactions from celebs on Twitter.

Some – like Bebe Rexha – had a positive take on the singer’s stripped-down performance.

“Damnnnnnnnnn Adam Levine,” the “I’m a Mess” songstress wrote.

“Adam Levine is the biggest star on the planet right his second,” Lisa Rinna tweeted.

Many others – including TV journalists Katie Couric and Al Roker – couldn’t help but make jokes about the shirtless display.

“This halftime show is starting to make me uncomfortable. #SuperBowl53,” Katie wrote.

“#SuperBowl if @adamlevine takes off his pants I am gone,” Al quipped.

Additionally, many others pointed out the apparent double standard between Adam and Janet Jackson, who had a high price to pay for her inadvertently showing some skin 15 years ago.

“Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent,” wrote ESPN host Katie Nolan.

See what more stars had to say about Adam’s performance below.

