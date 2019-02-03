The Super Bowl stage got a little hot for Adam Levine!

The Maroon 5 frontman flashed an increasing amount of skin during his high-profile halftime performance on Sunday night.

During a medley of his band’s hits, the tattooed crooner peeled off multiple layers of clothing. He first shed a black jacket to reveal a ’70s style track zip-up. Minutes later, he disrobed down to a tank top, putting his double sleeve tattoos on display.

Finally, as the opening chords of “Moves Like Jagger” began, Adam went totally topless, taking off his tank to flaunt a torso full of body art.

“The Voice” coach’s gradual undressing drew a slew of mixed reactions from celebs on Twitter.

Some – like Bebe Rexha – had a positive take on the singer’s stripped-down performance.

“Damnnnnnnnnn Adam Levine,” the “I’m a Mess” songstress wrote.

Damnnnnnnnnn Adam Levine — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 4, 2019

“Adam Levine is the biggest star on the planet right his second,” Lisa Rinna tweeted.

Adam Levine is the biggest star on the planet right his second. 🙌🏼 — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 4, 2019

Many others – including TV journalists Katie Couric and Al Roker – couldn’t help but make jokes about the shirtless display.

“This halftime show is starting to make me uncomfortable. #SuperBowl53,” Katie wrote.

This halftime show is starting to make me uncomfortable. #SuperBowl53 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 4, 2019

“#SuperBowl if @adamlevine takes off his pants I am gone,” Al quipped.

#SuperBowl if @adamlevine takes off his pants I am gone. — Al Roker (@alroker) February 4, 2019

Additionally, many others pointed out the apparent double standard between Adam and Janet Jackson, who had a high price to pay for her inadvertently showing some skin 15 years ago.

“Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent,” wrote ESPN host Katie Nolan.

Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019

See what more stars had to say about Adam’s performance below.

aye if janet can’t show skin why can adam? — Aminé (@heyamine) February 4, 2019

I am cooking dinner for Kase. The #SuperBowl2019 is on mute. We are Listening to Prince. Every time I glance at the tv, Adam keeps taking something off. I have no idea how he sounds, but someone choreographed the hell out if his clothing. — Jewel (@jeweljk) February 4, 2019

Tumed in to halftime and got Thunder from Down Under #SuperBowl — dean norris (@deanjnorris) February 4, 2019

WHY CAN ADAM SHOW HIS NIPS BUT JANET CANT #superbowl — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 4, 2019